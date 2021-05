CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 4:45 P.M.:

The accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic have reopened.

<hr>

Cape Coral Police are on the scene of a rollover crash in the 2100 block of SW Pine Island Road, near the German-American Club and Tractor Supply locations.

CCPD

Eastbound traffic on Pine Island Road is closed at this time.

Drivers are asked to please avoid this area and seek an alternate route.