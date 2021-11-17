Watch
Rock smashes through windshield and hits passenger on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 16, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A large rock bounced out of a truck on the interstate and smashed into a Jeep.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the truck was traveling south on the right lane of Interstate 75 at mile marker 111. A Jeep was behind the truck on the interstate.

This is when the rock fell out of the truck and bounced on the road and crashed through the windshield.

A passenger was hit in the shoulder by the boulder.

Investigators say the truck exited at Immokalee Road but did not stop or report the incident.

If you have information please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

