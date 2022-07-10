NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County waters could be seeing more navigation signs installed for boaters as a way to reduce speeding.

The topic will be up for discussion at this week’s Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“It’s not a thing where they’re doing it on purpose.”

On the waters of Rock Creek, the traffic of boats is causing a stir.

"This is our home and I just hate to see the property- what’s happening to it," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous. "I just hate it. I hate it.”

People living off the canal are fed up. Upset that boats are going too fast, creating a ripple effect on their homes and property.

“The seawalls, it causes turbidity in the water which inhibits the growth of our seagrasses and stuff and makes our water cloudy so sunlight can’t penetrate," says Brian Boxx, one of those living on the canal. "It damages the oysters and there’s a lot of damage that they’re doing back there that they don’t understand.”

Damage...

"All of this boat traffic is eroding the waterway.”

To docks like the one belonging to residents along Rock Creek.

"As everything is pulling, it’s pulling away my yard. It’s made damage to my property and it is because of erosion.”

Those living on the canal tell us a lot of that boat traffic comes from the Freedom Boat Club, a boat rental launch.

"A lot of it is miseducation," said Boxx. "They don’t quite understand what ‘no wake’ means. They think they’re going slow and that that’s idle speed or no wake.”

There are a few solutions being offered. One, that the Board of County of Commissioners, will be discussed Tuesday is posting navigation signs.

"Most people just don’t read signs, that’s kind of just the way it is. That’s why I think a second tier of having that ranger boat installed by freedom boat club would be another step.”

And, if that doesn’t work, maybe a step further before the boats even hit the water.

“I think a lot of that could be mitigated with training, especially with rental boats," Boxx said. "I think it should be a mandatory thing that you have a boating license before you can rent a boat.”