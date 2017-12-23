Robber arrested outside Immokalee grocery store

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested after being accused of robbing an man outside of a restaurant, Friday.

It happened outside of the El Cubano restaurant located at 205 West main Street.

The victim told deputies that 36-year-old Alex Obregon approached him asking for money to buy beer. When the victim said no and began walking away, Obregon placed him in a choke hold and took him to the ground, a Collier County Sheriff's Office report states.

Obregon took the victim's cell phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

The victim chased Obregon in the direction of 208 West Main Street where he was arrested by deputies outside of the Azteca Super Center.

He was charged with Unarmed Robbery.