Roadways in DeSoto County are closed due to a fatal vehicle crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, there is a vehicle crash fatality on SE Airport Road, between SE Durrance St and SE King St. The roadway is closed at SE Durrance to SE King St.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to please use caution regarding this crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating as well.

For information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Lt. Gregory Bueno, at (239) 292-4925. If you have any questions or concerns about the crash, please forward them to the Florida Highway Patrol at (941) 751-8350.

