Roads reopen after trailer overturns

BUCKINGHAM, Fla. - Traffic is flowing again in Buckingham after a semi truck carrying trees rolled over in the early Thursday morning.

It happened at the corner of Tice St. and Staley Rd. Part of Tice St, is is already closed because of construction.

Our crew on the scene spoke to man working on that construction crew. He says the truck was traveling south on Staley Rd., when the driver went to turn onto Tice St. That's when the man said the truck’s tires caught the edge of the ditch and turned over.

Investigators say no one was injured.