Road rage incident turns into homicide in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sunrise Boulevard and Genoa Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6 pm on Monday.

Deputies located two male victims, one of the victims was deceased.

Another victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Lee Memorial.

An investigation revealed the incident began as road rage and later turned into a homicide.

LCSO says there is no threat to the public and believes this is an isolated incident.

Detectives are currently searching for the vehicle, and two suspects, that were involved in the homicide.

The vehicle is a 2010-2015 four-door black Hyundai vehicle that frequents the Lehigh Acres area.

The vehicle may have front-end and gunfire damage.

The driver is described as a heavyset white female with freckles and blonde hair. She is approximately 5’4 and believed to be in her 30’s. The passenger is a black male with dreads and a patchy beard. He has a thin build, approximately 6’0, and 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects or the vehicle is encouraged to call 293-477-1000.

You can also anonymously contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and possibly be eligible for a reward.