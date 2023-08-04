Road closures to reduce flooding in Port LaBelle

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Road and Bridge Department has closed Cowboy Way (CR80A) from Birchwood Pkwy to NW Raintree Blvd until further notice to help ease flooding in Port LaBelle.

People traveling westbound on Cowboy Way are to take NW Raintree Boulevard to Dellwood Terrace to Birchwood Parkway to continue west on Cowboy Way.

People traveling eastbound on Cowboy Way are to take Birchwood Parkway to Dellwood Terrace to NW Raintree Boulevard to continue east on Cowboy Way.

The county is using the road closure to perform operations to alleviate flooding in Port LaBelle south of Cowboy Way and east of Birchwood Parkway.

Residents with questions are asked to please call the Hendry County Engineering Department at (863) 675-5222.

