Road Closures for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- The Fort Myer Police Department will be operating traffic and closing some roads for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library located on Blount Street heading west to High Street.

All parade bands and other participants will line up beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the library.

Festivities are expected to continue throughout the day in Centennial park and are scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m.

Coolers, pets. grills or food are not allowed in the park.