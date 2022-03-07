Rising gas prices fuel higher costs for businesses in Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Rising gas prices in Southwest Florida are fueling higher costs for businesses in Cape Coral.

John Stern, owner of Simply Screen said a daily cost for him to do business is driving to customers' homes to repair their pool screens.

“I fill up (car) every other day, it costs me now $80 bucks,” said Stern.

On Monday, as gas prices continued to climb in Cape Coral, Stern said the cost of hitting the road, is what caused him to raise his price per job.

“Between the gas prices and inflation on materials we really don't have a choice, like it’s either go up in price or we are going to be working for next to nothing,” said Stern.

That's why he says if he does not raise his price per job, it means sacrificing the quality of products he uses.

“We don't want to use cheaper materials because we want it to last for long periods of time. We don't want it to wear out and turn silver. Ya that's the only way we can do it either raise prices or we can't compete,” he said.

Gas Buddy.com showed on Monday afternoon Cape Coral's average unleaded price was $3.99 per gallon.

Stern said he's trying to save as much, even joining a discount club.

"But even now that still isn't very far away from the lowest gas stations you see," said Stern.

Stern went on to say he had to raise his prices during the pandemic and now the hardest part for him, he says, is explaining to customers why they are going up again.

“So now we have to try to figure out, it's more complicated now because I don't want to have funny numbers in my pricing so I try to keep it easy it's just a nightmare trying to figure it out,” said Stern.