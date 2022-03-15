Rise in car burglaries, arson reported in SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. — Police in several Southwest Florida communities are reporting a rise in car break-ins.

Last week, thieves ransacked as many as 16 vehicles in North Port. Police there tell us two of those vehicles were set on fire.

A spokesperson for the North Port Police Department called it "an unusual trend," with most burglaries taking place between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m.

Naples police say they've seen an uptick in car burglaries. One car targeted recently had a handgun stolen from inside.

Officials say it serves as a reminder to bring your valuables inside with you. Police say if you must leave things in your car, find a way to hide them. Make it a habit to lock your car, even when parked in your own driveway.

They remind you to take spare keys and key fobs inside with you.