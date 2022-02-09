Rip Currents: How to spot one and stay safe

IONA-MCGREGOR, Fla. — We see all different types of severe weather in Southwest Florida-- that includes rip currents. Iona-McGregor Fire Department has specific teams and procedures in place to help when someone is caught in one.

Rip currents are a marine hazard that can come out of nowhere. It’s a narrow but fast channel of water that moves away from shore sometimes pulling swimmers out to sea.

“It’s not easily spotted and can be overlooked," explained Chief John Wisdom.

To spot a rip current, look for flatwater with waves on both sides. Chief Wisdom added it can also be easy to let your guard down in Southwest Florida waters.

“The rip current calls are pretty few," said Chief Wisdom. The Gulf of Mexico is a gradually sloping sea as opposed to the east coast of Florida. So that does lead to people throwing caution to the wind.”

Most swimmers' natural inclination is to swim back to shore, but experts recommend swimming parallel to shore until you can get out of the rip current.

Back on the boat, Chief Wisdom explained our local agencies have a unique plan in place for when people get caught in rip currents.

“When a MERT happens we all come to one channel that allows the information to be facilitated in real-time and without extra time. It saves a lot of time and headaches.”