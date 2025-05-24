Right whales survive risky detour in Florida's Gulf Coast, now back in Canada

FLORIDA — Back in March, we told you about two endangered right whales spotted off our coast, which was an unusual sighting that had scientists and conservationists concerned. Well, we're happy to tell you they’ve made it back home!

After what you could call a “spring break” in the tropics, Oceana, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans, said the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales were spotted just days ago in Canada.

Nick Hawkins/Oceana Right whale tail

Oceana says these whales typically migrate along Florida’s Atlantic side, where the water’s calmer and boat traffic is lighter. So, they say seeing them in the Gulf was both rare and risky.

With only about 370 whales left, Oceana says each safe passage is something to celebrate.