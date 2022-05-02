Reward increased for tips concerning impaled dolphin

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The reward has increased to $7,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing the impaled dolphin found in late March on Fort Myers Beach.

A necropsy revealed the dolphin was impaled in the head with a spear-like object while still alive.

NOAA and marine mammal experts received a report of a dead bottlenose dolphin on March 24. Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials were able to recover the animal.

A wound could be seen above the animal's right eye. The dolphin was described as "an adult lactating female."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 and Animal Help Now is pledging another $4,000 towards the reward.