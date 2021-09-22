Watch
Retired FBI agent talks tactics in search for Brian Laundrie

Posted at 11:23 PM, Sep 21, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities wrapped day 4 in the search for Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance and death.

Part of the challenge is the terrain itself. Retired FBI agent out of Tampa, James Castano, explains in an area that is rough and remote, like Charlton Reserve, one of the challenges is mother nature, itself.

He says the Florida heat means the possibility of mosquitoes, rain, dehydration. Also, the agents and officers are often wearing body armor, carrying extra ammo and equipment, up to 50 extra pounds through that difficult terrain.

