Restaurants open Christmas Day in SWFL

SWFL — If you aren’t in the mood to cook for Christmas this year there are several options where you can eat out on Christmas Day.
I couldn’t possibly list all of them, but I wanted to give you somewhere to start if you’re looking to dine out.
All of these still have some availability, but I would call and make a reservation before you head out just to make sure the restaurant you're heading to hasn't filled up yet.
Open Table is a great resource to see what time slots are available and where. The trick is to put December 25th as the date and then search "Southwest Florida" as the location.
Have a Merry Christmas!
Punta Gorda
Captain’s Table - Fisherman’s Village
Christmas Day Buffet. (Fully booked)
Cape Coral
Marker 92
Noon - 7pm Christmas Buffet
Fort Myers
Dave & Busters - 4pm - Midnight
Nick & Stellas Family Sport Pub - Noon - Midnight
Luminary Hotel:
Silver King Ocean Brasserie 1-6pm
Ox Bow 11am-8pm
Ella Mae’s 7am -2pm
Fort Myers Beach
Margaritaville:
JWB Grill (fully booked for Christmas Day)
Lah De Dah Noon - 9pm
License to Chill 7am - 9pm
Estero
Tanglewood at Hyatt Coconut Point - Christmas Day Buffet 1 -7:30pm
Bonita Springs
Tokyo Bay
Captiva
Old Captiva House - Tween Waters
Naples
Brio at the Waterside Shops
Bice on 5th Ave
Vergina
Sails
Marco Island
Sale e Pepe- Marco Beach Ocean Resort