Restaurants open Christmas Day in SWFL

SWFL — If you aren’t in the mood to cook for Christmas this year there are several options where you can eat out on Christmas Day.

I couldn’t possibly list all of them, but I wanted to give you somewhere to start if you’re looking to dine out.

All of these still have some availability, but I would call and make a reservation before you head out just to make sure the restaurant you're heading to hasn't filled up yet.

Open Table is a great resource to see what time slots are available and where. The trick is to put December 25th as the date and then search "Southwest Florida" as the location.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Punta Gorda

Captain’s Table - Fisherman’s Village

Christmas Day Buffet. (Fully booked)

Cape Coral

Ariani Ristorante Italiano

Marker 92

Noon - 7pm Christmas Buffet

Fort Myers

Dave & Busters - 4pm - Midnight

Nick & Stellas Family Sport Pub - Noon - Midnight

Luminary Hotel:

Silver King Ocean Brasserie 1-6pm

Ox Bow 11am-8pm

Ella Mae’s 7am -2pm

Sunflower Cafe’

Fort Myers Beach

Margaritaville:

JWB Grill (fully booked for Christmas Day)

Lah De Dah Noon - 9pm

License to Chill 7am - 9pm

Estero

Tanglewood at Hyatt Coconut Point - Christmas Day Buffet 1 -7:30pm

Bonita Springs

Roy’s

Tokyo Bay

Captiva

Old Captiva House - Tween Waters

Naples

Brio at the Waterside Shops

Bice on 5th Ave

Vergina

Sails

Marco Island

Sale e Pepe- Marco Beach Ocean Resort