Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Restaurants open Christmas Day in SWFL

If you're looking to dine out on Christmas you have plenty of options
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:49:05-05

SWFL — If you aren’t in the mood to cook for Christmas this year there are several options where you can eat out on Christmas Day.

I couldn’t possibly list all of them, but I wanted to give you somewhere to start if you’re looking to dine out.

All of these still have some availability, but I would call and make a reservation before you head out just to make sure the restaurant you're heading to hasn't filled up yet.

Open Table is a great resource to see what time slots are available and where. The trick is to put December 25th as the date and then search "Southwest Florida" as the location.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Punta Gorda

Captain’s Table - Fisherman’s Village
Christmas Day Buffet. (Fully booked)

Cape Coral

Ariani Ristorante Italiano

Marker 92
Noon - 7pm Christmas Buffet

Fort Myers

Dave & Busters - 4pm - Midnight

Nick & Stellas Family Sport Pub - Noon - Midnight

Luminary Hotel:
Silver King Ocean Brasserie 1-6pm
Ox Bow 11am-8pm
Ella Mae’s 7am -2pm

Sunflower Cafe’

Fort Myers Beach

Margaritaville:
JWB Grill (fully booked for Christmas Day)
Lah De Dah Noon - 9pm
License to Chill 7am - 9pm

Estero

Tanglewood at Hyatt Coconut Point - Christmas Day Buffet 1 -7:30pm

Bonita Springs

Roy’s

Tokyo Bay

Captiva

Old Captiva House - Tween Waters

Naples

Brio at the Waterside Shops

Bice on 5th Ave

Vergina

Sails

Marco Island

Sale e Pepe- Marco Beach Ocean Resort

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!