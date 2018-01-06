Restaurant workers say management won't pay them

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. --- Several former employees of Cafe Alfredo in Naples say they have yet to be paid in full by their boss.

"I have to pay my rent, I have two kids, and I don't go to work for free," said Mylee Van Tol, who up until last week, was a server at the restaurant.

She wasn't alone,

"We all gave up our holidays, we worked Christmas, Christmas Eve," said James Roth.

Roth says he walked off the job after not being paid his $600 in credit card tips earned during the holidays.

"I've been in the restaurant business for years, managing, I've never been treated, or have treated any of my staff this way."

Van Tol says it took her calling the sheriff's office to convince the owner's wife to cut her a paycheck from the previous week's pay period.

"It took his wife an hour to come down here, and cut all 15 of us, we had 15 of us standing in the parking lot waiting for our paychecks."

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirms it responded to a disturbance at Cafe Alfredo Saturday, but no incident report was filed.

"The officer came out, he was parked right about over here, he left the lights on for an hour."

Even though management says this week's checks went out in the mail, Van Tol wants proof she's getting paid for every minute she worked.

"I just want my money that is owed to me."

The manager at Cafe Alfredo says no one has been short changed of any tip money, he says it takes several days for some of the credit card tips to be paid out.