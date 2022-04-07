2 Marco Island fire officials resign after 'discrepancies,' third on leave

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — City officials say an inquiry has been launched into "apparent discrepancies in fire prevention and inspection records."

According to a statement released by the city Thursday, the city's fire marshal, John Harris, and inspectors Steven Allen and Adrian Garcia-Casals were placed on administrative leave effective Tuesday, April 5.

The city says Harris and Allen subsequently tendered their resignations effective immediately.

Marco Island Police Department is currently leading the inquiry in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office.

“We are committed to a thorough and expeditious investigation into questions that have been raised about the integrity of our fire inspection records,” said City Manager Mike McNees.

An investigation is ongoing. A third-party company is ensuring that fire inspections are completed in the meantime.