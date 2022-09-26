Residents prepare for intense wind, water as Ian makes its approach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — People across Southwest Florida are making their last preparations to guard their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is likely to bring flooding rain, and intense wind this week.

They're remembering lessons learned from past tropical systems and getting their effects in order well in advance.

People living at Fort Myers Beach have been preparing for the hurricane by securing their homes.

It’s not just the high winds, the biggest concern is from the amount of rain and the flooding as well as beach erosion.

According to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center Fort Myers Beach should expect heavy wind and rain with 4-7 feet possibility of storm surge.

On top of that the town is expected to see 8-10 inches of rain with a possibility of 15 inches in some areas.

To help out, the town set up a sandbag pit for residents on Estero Boulevard behind the town hall at Fort Myers Beach.

City leaders across Southwest Florida are telling residents to prepare your home and have enough water , food, and gas.

