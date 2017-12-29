Residents evicted following drug bust in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Several residents are being evicted from Cypress Street apartment homes in North Fort Myers following a drug bust back in August, putting nine people behind bars.

According to people boarding up these homes, Friday, there's a new property owner.

"I just feel sorry for the people that had to leave, but they were forewarned," said Marcus Williams, a laborer for the new owner.

He says the reason the new owner is doing all of this is because he doesn't want this place to have the negative reputation it's had moving forward.

Residents we spoke to say they were given three days notice before they had to be out.

A woman, whose mother is being evicted, said, "I think the landlord is grimy and slimy and he deserves to go to jail for what he's done to everybody."

She said she believes the street has changed for the better since the arrests.

Four in your corner reached out to the original property owner, and he had no comment.

Williams said each home should be emptied and boarded up by next week.