Rescues searching for foster, adoption help

COLLIER COUNTY — Animal shelters in Southwest Florida need your help. The Humane Society of Naples says they have taken in five dogs that were displaced during Hurricane Ida. The shelter says these pups are in need of forever homes, and you can help by fostering or adopting the dogs, so the shelter can make more space for pets who are being rescued right now.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is also looking for people to foster or adopt a pet, they say their kennels have filled up faster than they can handle. The shelter says it has rescued more than 2,000 pets this year alone, and they can't keep up with the number of pets being pulled off the streets or surrendered at shelters. You can find adoptable pets here.