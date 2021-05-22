Repticon comes back to Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Repticon, a reptile, and exotic animal is coming back to Port Charlotte.

There will be a mixture of vendors and breeders.

The event provides the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores.

Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.

Guests can shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals.

This event is located at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds on May 29th.

The show hours are 9:30am-11:30am, 12pm-2pm, 2:30pm-4:30pm.

Tickets are only sold online $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children 4 and under are admitted free.

