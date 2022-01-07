Report: $34K in Crime Stoppers rewards unclaimed

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has released statistics regarding its operations in 2021.

According to numbers released Thursday, SWFL Crime Stoppers received 9,939 tips during the past calendar year. Tips that were deemed credible led to 221 arrests and 401 cases cleared.

They said almost $39,000 in rewards were paid out. However, 117 tipsters are missing out on an estimated $34,000 in reward money due to them.

People who make their anonymous tips, whether over the phone or through the mobile app, are given a Tip Identification number. Rewards, if offered, are tied to that Tip ID.

To check if your tip led to an arrest and is therefore eligible for an award, Crime Stoppers says you must have that ID number. You can call 1-800-780-8477 on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to check the status of your tip.