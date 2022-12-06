Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Repairs to the Sanibel Lighthouse underway

The island's historical society says the city is discussing the next phase of repairs.
Sanibel Lighthouse
Fox 4
Sanibel Lighthouse
Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 11:23:42-05

SANIBEL, Fla. — Repairs to the Sanibel Lighthouse are underway.

The Sanibel Historic Society says a stronger temporary wooden leg and new cross brace were installed last week to the base of the light tower.

The organization says the city is currently in discussion with Belfor, Synergy and a speciality engineer about evaluations for the next phase of repairs.

The society does not when power will be restored to the lighthouse.

Celina Kersh, a spokesperson for the society, says they're focused on the restoration needed for the 9 historical buildings at the museum and village that remain standing - saying they're "now even more important than ever".

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM