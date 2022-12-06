Repairs to the Sanibel Lighthouse underway

SANIBEL, Fla. — Repairs to the Sanibel Lighthouse are underway.

The Sanibel Historic Society says a stronger temporary wooden leg and new cross brace were installed last week to the base of the light tower.

The organization says the city is currently in discussion with Belfor, Synergy and a speciality engineer about evaluations for the next phase of repairs.

The society does not when power will be restored to the lighthouse.

Celina Kersh, a spokesperson for the society, says they're focused on the restoration needed for the 9 historical buildings at the museum and village that remain standing - saying they're "now even more important than ever".