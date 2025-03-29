BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Congressman Byron Donalds told the crowd at his Bonita Springs gubernatorial rally that he is here not to talk but to act.

“I served in the Florida House, I fought in Congress and now I’m here for you because Florida is my home,” Rep. Donalds said.

Those were among the many campaign promises the U.S. Congressman representing Southwest Florida District 19 made to those gathered at his first rally at Sugarshack Downtown as he held his first rally in his run for governor in 2026.

Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo was at the really and spoke with supporters and protesters about Rep. Donalds and his campaign:

Rep. Byron Donalds holds first rally in run for governor of Florida in Bonita Springs

“(I plan to) fix the insurance crisis, build new roads, finish restoring the Everglades, make Florida the financial capital of the world,” Rep. Donalds said.

He also discussed his desire to make Florida one of the top places in the world for education and he reminded the crowd that he already has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Before the rally, people were lined up around the block in support of Rep. Donalds and his beliefs.

“Beliefs that I believe in also and what President Trump believes in too,” said And there's an agenda there to keep America healthy, happy, safe,” said Fort Myers resident Christine Povia.

But there was also a large gathering of protesters across from the Sugarshack, who would eventually move closer once the rally began.

“Byron Donalds insinuated that if there were protesters when he came back to his district, it would be ‘AstroTurf,’ meaning fake and paid for,” said Bonita Springs resident Liz Matt. “But we are all individuals who live in his district freely opposing him.”

Some of those gathered said they wanted to meet with the representative for a town hall.

There is still talk that Casey DeSantis will throw here hat in the ring, with the current First Lady of Florida coming out on top in some recent 2025 polling.

But it is still early in Florida, with the primaries not beginning until 2026.

