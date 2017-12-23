Renting a car for the holidays

Cloudy
Traveling for the holidays can be tough but it doesn't have to be. Priceline, Autoslash and Carhire3000 are here to help.
A heads up if you're renting a car during the holidays.
A Tampa guy says he rented a car overseas for the holidays but did not check for extra fees. He was charged thousands of dollars for the rental he received from Avis.
The company ultimately gave the man his money back.
Experts say certain websites can help you avoid that fee like Priceline.com, AutoSlash.con and carHire3000.com.