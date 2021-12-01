Renewed push to find Fort Myers boy abducted in 2006

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is pushing for more tips in a Fort Myers case on the 15th anniversary of an infant boy's abducted.

Bryan DosSantos-Gomes was only four weeks old when he was allegedly taken at knifepoint on Dec. 1, 2006. His mother told investigators she was out walking with the infant when they were approached by the suspect, a heavyset white or Hispanic female in her late 20s.

The woman reportedly took off with Bryan in a two-door black Ford Explorer SUV. She had long straight black hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black blouse.

Today, Bryan would be 14 years old; his abductor would be about 45. The NCMEC provided age-progressed images of DosSantos-Gomes and a sketch of the suspect and her vehicle in renewed hope of getting new clues about the disappearance.

If you have information that may help investigators, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Fort Myers Police Department, or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.