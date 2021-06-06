Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Ann Knight

Fort Myers, Fla. -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes to Fort Myers trailblazer Dr. Ann Knight Saturday morning.

Her funeral service was held at Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers.

Dr. Knight was an educator and former city council member. She served Ward 3 for more than 20 years.

Councilman Johnny Streets said she paved the way for so many in the City of Fort Myers. He said many lasting changes in the city are thanks to Knight, including the renewal of communities like Southward Village and McCollum Hall.

Knight passed away last week at the age of 89.