Registration is open for the Pan-Florida Challenge bike ride to raise money for cancer

NAPLES, Fla. — Registration for the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride is now open.

The ride takes place on March 26 - 27.

You can sign up for routes ranging from 10-200 miles.

Depending on the route chosen, riders will be given fundraising minimums.

All money raised by riders will go directly to supporting cancer prevention research and providing food for kids in need.

Organizers say Pan-Florida Challenge is focused on the link between malnutrition and developing cancer later in life.

“Our riders come from not only all over Florida, but across the country as well. Fundraising gives them the opportunity to engage their communities in such an important cause. We are so excited to see more riders registering every day for our 2022 ride. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in just a few short months.” Jeri Goetz, Executive Director at Pan-Florida Challenge



