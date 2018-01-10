Register mistake leads to cash theft in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for help identifying a man they say walked off with someone else's cash at a Walmart cash register.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the man pictured here wearing a beanie hat pocketed cash that was left behind at a self-checkout lane by the previous customer. He was seen leaving in a black Kia.

It happened at a Charlotte County Walmart.

Deputies remind everybody that it's still a crime to take someone else's money, even if they left it unattended.