Register mistake leads to cash theft in Charlotte County

1:45 PM, Jan 10, 2018
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for help identifying a man they say walked off with someone else's cash at a Walmart cash register.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the man pictured here wearing a beanie hat pocketed cash that was left behind at a self-checkout lane by the previous customer.  He was seen leaving in a black Kia.

It happened at a Charlotte County Walmart.

Deputies remind everybody that it's still a crime to take someone else's money, even if they left it unattended.

