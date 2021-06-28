Red, white or blue ‒ Lee County Domestic Animal Services has a pet for you

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will celebrate July with a red, white and blue discount.

Throughout July, adult dogs and cats are designated “Red” and may be adopted for $10; puppies and small-breed dogs are designated “White” and may be adopted for $40; and kittens, “Blue,” may be adopted for $20. Cats and kittens are also two for the price of one.

The July promotion coincides with kitten season. An average of 520 cats per month enter the shelter during kitten season compared to a monthly average of 280 during the rest of the year. To further add to the challenge, adoptions typically decline in the summer as the local population dips and residents focus on summer travel.

Although fees are reduced, the adoption package valued at $600 includes the following:

Spay/neuter surgery

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Rabies vaccination and county license for pets over 3 months

10-day pet health check

Microchip ID

Feline Leukemia and AIDS test for cats

Heartworm test for dogs over 6 months

Flea treatment

Deworming

Adoptions typically are available 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at the shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Volunteers are available to help adopters select the pet that is best suited for their lifestyle and family. The adoption center is closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day and will reopen Tuesday, July 6.

Photos and information about lost pets or pets for adoption are available on the agency’s website at https://www.leegov.com/animalservices. Pet info on the website updates hourly. Adoption applications may be completed online. Anyone interested in fostering pets may also obtain an application online.