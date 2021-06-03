Red, White, and BOOM returns to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is proud to bring back the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida. Red, White, and BOOM includes a fireworks display, national entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

The event takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge on Sunday, July 4, from 5-10 pm, in downtown Cape Coral. Fireworks are set for 9:30 pm.

The bridge will be closed off, as well as the North end of Cape Coral Parkway from 3 am on July 4 until 3 am on July 5.

To ensure everyone’s safety, please remember; no pets, no fireworks, and no outside alcohol will be allowed. The venue will be more people-friendly and provide the largest fireworks viewing area in history at this location.

For more information, please visit https://www.capeboom.com/home.