Red tide observed in Lee and Charlotte Counties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -

A bloom of Florida red tide has been observed from Lee to Sarasota counties in Southwest Florida.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, red tide was observed in high concentrations in seven samples collected from Charlotte County, and high concentrations in sixteen samples collected from Lee County.

Additional samples collected throughout Florida over the past week did not contain red time.

There have been reports of dead fish showing up along the coastline.

Red tide is known to harm and kill marine life as well as cause breathing issues for people who are near it.