Red tide leading to fish kills off coast of Southwest Florida

BOKEELIA, Fla. — Calusa Waterkeeper posted pictureS on Facebook showing a line of dead fish from red tide.

The pictures taken by Ralph Arwood show the white lines of dead fish in the water. The issue is running from Sanibel all the way to Sarasota. Calusa Waterkeeper says there is no end in sight.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Red Tide map shows different levels of red tide cells.

Most of the coast off of Cape Coral and Naples is in the gray, so there is no significant level of red tide.

Areas like Boca Grande Pass and Little Gasparilla Island are in the red. They have high concentrations of red tide.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County warns people about possible respiratory symptoms near Gasparilla Island.

