Red Sox seeking singers for Spring Training National Anthem

FORT MYERS, Fla.-- The Boston Red Sox are looking for new singers to fill approximately 18 spots to perform the National Anthem for the upcoming 2018 Spring Training season at JetBlue Park.



Auditions will be held at JetBlue Park, located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 23 and 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.



All ages are welcome to audition. Reservations must be made in advance by calling Meehee Kim at 239-226-4707 or by emailing mkim@redsox.com.



The Red Sox open its 18-game exhibition season on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 1:05 p.m. against the Northeastern University Huskies.

