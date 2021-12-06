Red Sox '22 spring training tickets go on sale

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Season Tickets for 2022 Boston Red Sox Spring Training games are available now.

The package includes all 18 games at JetBlue Park.

Group tickets for 2022 Boston Red Sox Spring Training games are also now available. Group options begin at 20 guests or more and there are a variety of options available from private suites, the Babcock Ranch Porch and more.

For more information or to book a group, email springseasontickets@redsox.com or call the Box Office Monday through Friday between 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 239-226-4700 to speak with a Ticket Office Representative.

Single game tickets will be available in early January. Please check redsox.com after the New Year for the on-sale date.

The 2022 season is the Red Sox’ 11th at JetBlue Park at Fenway South located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.