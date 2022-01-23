Red Cross Provides Emergency Aid for 13 People including 11 Children Affected by House Fire in Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres, FLA - Local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter helped respond to a house fire to provide emergency aid to 13 people including 11 children.

The home located on 39th Street W, in the Harris neighborhood in Lehigh Acres.

The Red Cross provides emergency financial assistance as well as health and mental health services including one-on-one support to help connect people to recovery assistance. The group will also help provide additional support to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The Red Cross says The Disaster Action Team is a made up of a group of local specially trained volunteers who are ready to take action at these type of emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Red Cross says what you can do tonight to help is by either making a financial donation to your local Red Cross to help people affected by house fires and other disasters in the United States or you can become a volunteer.

Here are the websites to help further:

redcross.org/donate [redcross.org

redcross.org/sflvolunteer [redcross.org