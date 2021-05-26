Watch
Red Cross helps residents who lost their homes in two local fires Tuesday

Posted at 9:31 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 21:31:38-04

WFTX — On Tuesday, local American Red Cross volunteers from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a home fire that occurred in St James City. They also responded to a mobile home fire on Dellwood Lane, in Bonita Springs.

Local Disaster Action Team members helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say two people were impacted by the St. James City blaze, and one person by the Bonita Springs fire.

The Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Families in our community turn to the Red Cross every day. For more information, to donate, or to find out how to protect your home and family and prevent fires, please visit https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html.

