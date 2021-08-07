Watch
Red Cross helps Fort Myers family in home fire

Four people, including one child were impacted
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 11:15:55-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter American Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire Friday night on Muskegon Avenue in Fort Myers.

Fire officials confirmed four people were impacted by the blaze, including one child. The volunteers on the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to the affected individuals.

The Red Cross also provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. The organization will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

