Red Cross gives "life-saving award" to local volunteer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross gave Tony Nazzaro a certificate of merit on June 1.

Back in November of 2021, Nazzaro helped save a man’s life at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

Nazzaro had previously completed an online American Red Cross Adult First Aid/CPR/AED course - so when a man collapsed suddenly, Nazzaro sprung into action. He ran over to the victim and administered CPR and shocks using an AED machine.

The certificate given to Nazzaro displays the signature of the President of the United States (the honorary chairman of the American Red Cross) as well as the signature of the chairman of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross Certificate of Merit is the highest award given to a person or persons who helps someone using skills and knowledge learned from the American Red Cross Training courses.