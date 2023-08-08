Watch Now
Rebuilding Together hosts second Hurricane Supply Kit giveaway

Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 08, 2023
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Rebuilding Together is hosting a second Hurricane Supply Kit giveaway.

Rebuilding Together says there is a crucial need for hurricane preparedness items in Arcadia and the company is committed to helping those in need.

The distribution event will be held on Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Volunteers will hand out 200 kits on a first-come first-served basis.

Kits will include:

  • Flashlights 
  • Batteries 
  • Shelter at Home Recovery Continuation application information 
  • Flyers from Rebuilding Together with checklists and tips to make homes more hurricane resilient.
