Real-time data aims to help Sea Turtles during nesting season

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has announced a new dashboard for sharing the most up-to-date data on Sea Turtle nestings from Keewaydin Island.

The dashboard presents geographic information that allows a viewer to monitor data in real-time.

They have partnered with Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve to bring the public a system that not only allows effective communication but, also includes unique features that split panels into north and south regions of the island.

The southern region of Keewaydin is an index nesting beach that is used with other such beaches in Florida to monitor trends in sea turtle nesting.

The dashboard will update automatically as staff enters nesting data in the field.

The data will include a summary of the number of new nests, non-nesting emergencies, and emergency hatchlings from nests in each region.

For more information visit https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/sea-turtles/nesting/monitoring/.

