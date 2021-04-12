Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rally on the Green to support Cape charter schools

Annual fundraiser will look different this year
items.[0].videoTitle
Cape Coral Charter School Foundation's annual fundraiser
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:36:36-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The show will go on, even during a pandemic. But the 2021 Rally on the Green fundraiser will look different.

The Cape Coral Charter School Foundation organizes the event every year to raise money for student scholarships and teacher grants.

The golf tournament at Cape Royal Golf Club will start at 7am Saturday, April 17. But because of the pandemic, there will be no games or school performances.

The auction will happen online. Organizers say there will be more than $10,000 worth of prizes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku