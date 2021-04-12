Rally on the Green to support Cape charter schools

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The show will go on, even during a pandemic. But the 2021 Rally on the Green fundraiser will look different.

The Cape Coral Charter School Foundation organizes the event every year to raise money for student scholarships and teacher grants.

The golf tournament at Cape Royal Golf Club will start at 7am Saturday, April 17. But because of the pandemic, there will be no games or school performances.

The auction will happen online. Organizers say there will be more than $10,000 worth of prizes available.