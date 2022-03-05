Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Putting It in Gear: Car show benefitting veteran students in Fort Myers

Hodges University Car Show
Courtesy: Hodges University Facebook Page
Hodges University Car Show 9 AM to 3PM
Hodges University Car Show
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 05:50:13-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, motorheads and classic car collectors are coming together to support veteran students at Hodges University in Fort Myers.

The, Putting It in Gear, car show starts at 9 AM and runs until 3 PM at 4501 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The event details say all proceeds will benefit the Dr. Peter Thomas Veterans Services Center at Hodges University in Fort Myers.

According to the university's website, 19% of their students are veterans and the service center on campus helps students excel during their collegiate careers and offers tools to support a transition
to life outside of service.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4