Putting It in Gear: Car show benefitting veteran students in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, motorheads and classic car collectors are coming together to support veteran students at Hodges University in Fort Myers.

The, Putting It in Gear, car show starts at 9 AM and runs until 3 PM at 4501 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The event details say all proceeds will benefit the Dr. Peter Thomas Veterans Services Center at Hodges University in Fort Myers.

According to the university's website, 19% of their students are veterans and the service center on campus helps students excel during their collegiate careers and offers tools to support a transition

to life outside of service.

