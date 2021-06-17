Purple Heart Veteran gets the gift of a lifetime in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — United States Air Force Master Sergeant Angela Morales-Biggs was injured fighting for our country in Afghanistan, is now getting some tender love and care from the community in Southwest Florida.

Sergeant Morales- Biggs, a recipient of the Purple Heart and many other accommodations, knows how it feels to help people.

She served as a medic in the military for over 20 years.

Now with a new home in Cape Coral, she is learning, it's okay for her, to be the one that asks for help.

“I think they said it was about a 500-pound bomb. It was a suicide bomber, breached our perimeter and blew up our base,” said Morales- Biggs.

The explosion would leave her with a traumatic brain injury and severe PTSD.

“I had frontal lobe damage and that was discovered because I started having a lot of issues with memory problems, personality changes, depression, weird things that I had never experienced in my life. That’s when I had to start learning about those things and having to ask for help, and that was the hardest part, was admitting, hey I need help,” said Morales- Biggs.

Help was quick to find her.

Thanks to Building Homes for Heroes, Sergeant Morales-Biggs and her family of four have a new mortgage-free home.

The non-profit says the modified home was built to support all of Sergeant Morales-Biggs' needs, but it's a chance at a new beginning and maybe some new possibilities for her.

“This is a different way of life, here which is exciting. I can spend more quality time with my family and..finish my degree!! I had to put that on hold for a while,” she said.

