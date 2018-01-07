Purple-haired lady accused of stealing perfume

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - A Naples woman sporting a purple wig is accused of stealing $700 worth of perfume, according to the Collier County Sheriffs Office.

It happened on Friday at the Stein Mart located on Tamiami Trail N in Immokalee.

The manager of the store informed deputies that Sarah Marie Ryan, 34, and another subject placed multiple items in her shopping cart. The subject left the store as Sarah went into the restroom, CCSO said in a report.

When a store employee confronted Sarah, she allegedly went past all points of sale with the unpaid items in her shopping cart.

Deputies quickly arrived on scene and conducted a pat-down where they found a hidden X-Acto knife on the suspect, CCSO said.

It was determined that Sarah would use the weapon to remove audible security devices on the items and flee the scene with the subject waiting outside in his vehicle.

Sarah was arrested and face Grand Theft charges.