Puppy found safe after Fort Myers Beach house fire but dog owners now need to leave the state

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FOX 4 followed up with a Fort Myers Beach couple who thought they lost their puppy to a house fire last week.

Ben Schrew, who was not at home at the time of the fire, remembers he and his girlfriend returned to the house to see if the dog was safe. He remembers, "We're going over there to see if we could find the puppy. Of course, Sarah was still there with a bunch of people where the firefighters had rescued her." He adds, "We were lucky, cause they could not see her in there and covered in smoke. And, it's a black dog."

However, the couple says after the ordeal, they can't afford to stay in Southwest Florida anymore, but can't afford the trip back to their home state either. Schrew says, "The job we were working at, was right there on the beach so we had to quit our job."

Schrew, who was renting the house, says that's when they knew that they need their support system in Michigan. He says, "I called my buddy. I sent him the news link we had originally. He said that's horrible. If you need a place to stay, you've got a place to stay, so that's when that started piecing together. The only part of the plan that we don't have, and have to get together is transportation." He adds, "I've got the important things. Everybody came out alive and everything like that. It's just a matter of rebuilding. And it's so hard to rebuild down here. Reason why we were even at that house was a convenience factor."

The couple doesn't have a car, let alone a driver's license. They say, flying with the dogs would be too much of a challenge. Schrew is asking for a ride to Michigan for himself, his girlfriend, and their two dogs. If you can help, send an email to news@fox4now.com.