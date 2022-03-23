Punta Gorda woman among those killed in Highlands County crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and another hospitalized in a Highlands County crash on Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened on SR-70 around 6:45 p.m.

Troopers say a Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Sebring was traveling east on SR-70, approaching County Road 29. A station wagon driven by a 48-year-old man with two passengers from Punta Gorda was traveling west.

Investigators say the truck driver attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of the station wagon when the crash happened.

The driver of the station wagon and female passenger both died in the crash. The other passenger was taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.