Punta Gorda walking bridge hit by intoxicated driver

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:00:41-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Police warn pedestrians to avoid using the bridge along Harborwalk.

The walking bridge located along the Harborwalk at the end of W. Retta Esplanade going toward Fishermen's Village was struck by an intoxicated driver last night police say.

The bridge is currently closed until it can be made safe.

Punta Gorda Police ask that pedestrians do not walk on the bridge while the barricades are in place.

