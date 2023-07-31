Punta Gorda teen arrested in connection to St. Armands Circle shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting at St. Armands Circle earlier this month.

The shooting happened early in the morning of July 24, around 1 a.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD). Two adult victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

SPD obtained surveillance video that showed a Black male running across a residential property with a rifle in his hand. He was also seen running past one of the victims, who had collapsed onto the ground.

Detectives also placed a white Cadillac with a Florida tag on the scene during the shooting. The vehicle was known to be involved in a previous shooting incident and had fled from law enforcement multiple times.

On July 27, SPD learned that the Venice Police Department had taken the driver of the white Cadillac into custody on separate charges.

The driver was identified as 15-year-old Antonio Morris of Punta Gorda. Morris fit the description of the suspect seen on the surveillance footage at St. Armands Circle.

Morris is charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation as detectives work to determine whether others were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070, or contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This was an isolated incident and SPD does not believe there is any threat to the public.